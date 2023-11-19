I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

France international Kylian Mbappe remained tight-lipped about his future amid contract stand-off with Paris Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe refused to speak about his future during international duty with France.
The 25-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid and was close to joining the Spanish club two summers ago.
He, however, opted to sign a two-year contract extension with the Parisiens, and that deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, which has once again put his future in contention.
What Mbappe said
The 2018 World Cup winner is currently on an international break with France. He was involved and even scored a record-breaking hat-trick in the 14-0 mauling of Gibraltar.
During a press conference, the PSG forward was asked about his future, and he immediately dismissed the question, saying he only wants to talk about Les Bleus-related matters.
“It’s something I don’t want to talk about, especially since I already did it in June and it took up a big part of the selection,” he said, per GFFN.
“I want us to talk more about the national team, rather than me talking about something that will be resolved one day, so there will be time to talk about that.”
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has stated his belief that former teammate Lionel Messi was the deserving winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or award, despite several calls to the contrary.
