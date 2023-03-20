Controversial Spurs star Richarlison is currently the most followed Premier League player on TikTok, with six players from both Manchester clubs making the Top 10.

New research has revealed the most followed Premier League players on popular social media platform TikTok, with Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison coming out on top.

TikTok is a short-form video hosting service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

It is a social media platform that hosts user-submitted videos, which can range in duration from 3 seconds to 10 minutes.

The platform has also been touted as the future of social media as we know it today.

TikTok logo

TikTok is home to some of the biggest influencers on social media from sports to lifestyle, music and entertainment.

However, the football community on social media is generally one of the largest hemispheres in the digital world, be it Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok.

The football space on TikTok is highlighted by viral moments on the pitch as well as premium banter and on-the-pitch challenges.

New research has now revealed which players in the Premier League boast the most followers on TikTok.

The study analyzed the follower counts of Premier League players on TikTok to see which players had the most influence on the platform.

Who is the most followed Premier League player on TikTok?

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is the most followed Premier League player on TikTok.

Richarlison Andrade is the most followed Premier League player on TikTok.

The controversial Brazilian has over 9 million followers on the platform, making him the most influential Premier League player on TikTok.

But who are the Top 5 most followed Premier League players on TikTok?

Top 5 most followed Premier League players on TikTok

Below is the list of the Top 5 most followed Premier League players on TikTok, six of the stars on the list coming from Manchester United and Manchester City.

1. Richarlison - 9.06 million followers

Richarlison Andrade is the most followed Premier League player on TikTok.

At the time of the study, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison boasts a follower count of 9,065,054, receiving a total of 62,836,849 likes across 59 posts on his account since joining the platform in 2022, making him the most followed Premier League player on TikTok.

Richarlison is also the most followed Brazilian player in the Premier League on Instagram.

His most popular post, posted in November of 2022, has more than 116 million views and 8.5 million likes.

It is a six seconds long clip that features him slapping the back of a Brazil teammate and Liverpool star Fabinho's head.

2. Kevin de Bruyne - 5.6 million followers

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Coming in second place is Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

He has amassed 5,638,853 followers since joining TikTok in early 2022, making him one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

Across just seven posts, the Belgian superstar has also gained 18,862,252 likes.

His most popular post is a video of him cooking a pre-game meal.

The video currently has over 49.7 million views and 5.3 million likes.

3. Antony - 5.1 million followers

Antony is one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Not too far off in third place is Manchester United’s summer signing Antony.

Antony has 5,169,028 followers to his name at the time of the study, making him one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

The Brazilian winger also has 33,468,468 likes in total across 58 posts.

It was also found that his most popular post has more than 46.3 million views and 3.5 million likes and features his highlights from Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

4. Alejandro Garnacho - 4.7 million followers

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Fourth place goes to another Manchester United player, Alejandro Garnacho.

Despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player in the top ten and only making his senior debut last October, he already has 4,725,522 followers on TikTok, with a total of 42,515,620 likes across 34 posts.

Garnacho is one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

The most popular post on his account has more than 55.1 million views and 6.4 million likes and consists of him celebrating a Manchester United win with Portuguese legend and one of the richest fooballers in the world Cristiano Ronaldo.

5. Jack Grealish - 4.4 million followers

Jack Grealish is one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Rounding out the top five is Jack Grealish, who is one of three Man City players in the top ten.

Grealish has 4,438,108 followers on TikTok at the time of the study, with 32,708,451 likes across 54 posts, making him one of the most followed Premier League players on TikTok.

His most popular post on TikTok has more than 37.5 million views and 5.7 million likes which features him and a young fan Finlay bonding together after receiving a "touching" letter from the youngster referencing Grealish's bond with sister Holly, who also has cerebral palsy.

Top 10 Most Followed Premier League players on TikTok

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard are the only players not from a ‘typical’ top-six team on the list.

Martinez comes in eighth with 3,090,339 followers, and Jesse Lingard comes in ninth with 2,411,023 followers.

See full list below as per vertical sports site Sport World News.

# Player Username Team Followers Total Likes 1 Richarlison richarlison Tottenham Hotspur 9,065,054 62,836,849 2 Kevin De Bruyne kevindebruyne Manchester City 5,638,853 18,862,252 3 Antony Santos antourny Manchester United 5,169,028 33,468,468 4 Alejandro Garnacho garnacho7 Manchester United 4,725,522 42,515,620 5 Jack Grealish jackgrealish Manchester City 4,438,108 32,708,451 6 Phil Foden philfoden Manchester City 3,858,495 12,369,100 7 Mason Mount masonmount Chelsea 3,628,332 25,596,155 8 Emiliano Martinez dibu_martinez_1 Aston Villa 3,090,339 17,728,899 9 Jesse Lingard jesselingard Nottingham Forest 2,411,023 20,895,146 10 Harry Maguire harrymaguire93 Manchester United 2,356,961 8,827,488

Related content