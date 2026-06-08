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‘You've not done enough to convince that manager’ - Roy Keane tells Maguire and others

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:23 - 08 June 2026
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Roy Keane tells Maguire and others
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has delivered a blunt verdict on Harry Maguire's exclusion from the England squad, stating the defender has no one to blame but himself.
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The centre-back was a high-profile omission from the final 26-man squad, a decision that has sparked considerable debate. 

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While Maguire was reportedly part of the provisional 55-man list, manager Thomas Tuchel ultimately selected Dan Burn and Jarell Quansah as defensive options ahead of him. 

Other notable players left out of the World Cup team included Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Morgan Gibbs-White.

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What Keane said

Keane has insisted that any player who fails to make the cut must take personal responsibility. Speaking before England's friendly match against New Zealand, the former midfielder offered his typically forthright opinion.

"Every time we do an England game, we speak a lot about players who have been left out or in terms of the squad are left out of the starting XI," Keane said. 

Roy Keane || Imago
Roy Keane || Imago

"But I think if you can't get into a squad of 26, that's on you. That is on the player, you've not done enough to convince that manager."

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"There will always be uproar with England for players that are left out if they play for certain clubs, but that's on you. If you can't make a squad of 26, that's on you, don't blame anyone else."

England defender Harry Maguire was excluded from England's final squad for the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO
England defender Harry Maguire was excluded from England's final squad for the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

England is set to begin its World Cup campaign against Croatia in nine days, with Ghana and Panama also in their group. 

The team started their preparation with a 1-0 win over New Zealand, and their final preparation match will be a friendly against Costa Rica.

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