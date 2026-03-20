You don't see their faces — Guardiola reacts to CAF stripping Senegal of AFCON trophy

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has weighed in on the controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco.

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The federation's appeals board deemed Senegal had forfeited the match due to their players walking off the pitch in protest over a late penalty awarded to the hosts, recording the result as a 3-0 default win for Morocco, despite the game resuming and Senegal ultimately winning on the field.

Guardiola shares thouughts on CAF AFCON decision

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Speaking in a recent press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal, Guardiola expressed surprise at the unprecedented move.

"It's a surprise. I don't have a proper opinion because I don't know the reason why. I didn't read, didn't see..." he said.

🚨🗣️ Pep Guardiola on Morocco being announced as AFCON winners 2 months later:



"It's a surprise. I don't have a proper opinion because I don't know the reason why. I didn't read, I didn't see."



"But it's a decision made behind-the-scenes. What happens everywhere is what we see,… pic.twitter.com/s3Rblqi5nT — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) March 20, 2026

"But it's a decision made behind-the-scenes. What happens everywhere is what we see, and it always happens behind the scenes and you don't see their faces.

"That is what happens lately in football and all around the world in other subjects..."

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Sadio Mane lifting the AFCON 2025 trophy with Senegal | Imago

Reacting to the fallout from the decision, Motsepe admitted he was “extremely disappointed” by the events surrounding the final, acknowledging that the controversy has cast a shadow over African football.