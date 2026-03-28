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‘You don't see tackles like that' - Maguire slams referee for not sending off Araujo

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:26 - 28 March 2026
Maguire slams referee for allowing dangerous tackles on Foden
Harry Maguire has strongly criticised referee Sven Jablonski after England's contentious friendly draw against Uruguay, expressing disbelief that defender Ronald Araujo was not sent off for a dangerous challenge on Phil Foden.
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The incident, which forced the Manchester City playmaker off the pitch with an injury, left the England camp furious with the officiating at Wembley Stadium.

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The flashpoint occurred during a tense encounter when Foden was brought down by an aggressive tackle from Araujo, leaving the English star in visible agony. 

England manager Thomas Tuchel was seen remonstrating angrily with the fourth official on the touchline as Foden received treatment before being substituted for Cole Palmer, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

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Maguire slams referee

Speaking to ITV after the match, Maguire did not mince words about the referee's failure to dismiss the Barcelona defender, warning that such leniency could have serious repercussions with a major tournament approaching.

"You don't see tackles like that and not get red cards," the centre-back stated. "A couple of months from the World Cup and we've got referees allowing tackles like that... It's disappointing. 

“We have to move on and manage the game better and come away with the victory. It was a good workout out there, many positives and things to work on as well."

Foden injured || Imago
Foden injured || Imago
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Arsenal star Noni Madueke was also substituted in the game after sustaining an injury following a bad tackle and was seen with a protective boot after the game.

Despite the controversy, Maguire's own performance was a significant positive. Returning to the starting lineup, he demonstrated his leadership with a crucial goal-saving block in the final moments to secure the draw. 

His display suggests he remains a key figure in Tuchel's plans, offering a veteran presence as players compete for a spot in the World Cup squad ahead of the final warm-up games.

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