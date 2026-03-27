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Arsenal star silences England fans after being booed

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:19 - 27 March 2026
Arsenal's Ben White scored on his return to international duty after he was received with jeers.
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Arsenal defender Ben White made a highly polarising return to international football, stepping onto the Wembley pitch to a chorus of boos from England fans during a 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay. 

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Fans boo White

The 28-year-old was introduced as a 68th-minute substitute to earn his fifth international cap and was received by a hostile crowd.

White's hostile reception directly contradicted the pre-match expectations of manager Thomas Tuchel. Before the game, the German tactician expressed urged the crowd to show White "support," insisting that the 28-year-old had trained exceptionally well and deserved a "second chance." 

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Despite the jeers, Tuchel’s decision to play him initially paid off; in the 81st minute, White scored his first-ever England goal by tapping in a Cole Palmer corner from six inches out. 

Why White was booed

The backlash from the match-going Three-Lions fans stems entirely from White’s controversial four-year, self-imposed exile from the Three Lions, which began during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 

Shortly after the group stages concluded, White abruptly left camp. While the FA officially cited "personal reasons," it widely emerged that his exit was triggered by a public fallout with Gareth Southgate's assistant coach, Steve Holland. 

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During a team meeting, Holland asked White a tactical question regarding Arsenal's performance; when White was unable to answer, Holland allegedly quipped in front of the entire squad that it was because the defender was "not sufficiently interested in football." 

Feeling alienated, White returned home and later communicated through Arsenal's sporting director Edu in March 2024 that he did not want to be considered for international selection, according to Sports Illustrated.

He remained unavailable for the entirety of Southgate's remaining tenure, only agreeing to end his exile this week after holding positive talks with Tuchel following an injury to Jarell Quansah. 

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