You are selfish — Henry slams Ronaldo for taking Bruno’s chance against Congo

Thierry Henry has blasted Cristiano Ronaldo, accusing the Portugal captain of selfishness during his side’s disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

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France legend Henry did not hold back in his post-match analysis on Fox Sports, criticising a key moment in which Ronaldo blocked a scoring opportunity for Bruno Fernandes.

“One important thing, people, please at home: the team needs to score, not you need to score,” Henry said.

Thierry Henry was COOKING Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance against Congo:



“The team needs to score, not YOU need to score..."” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/jQbwXdjSjC — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 17, 2026

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“Because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, the defender has to follow him, and it would have been a tap-in for Bruno.

"However, just because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass, and it’s easier to defend.”

Henry highlighted Bruno Fernandes’ visible frustration on the pitch, suggesting even his teammates were annoyed by Ronaldo’s decision-making.

The criticism comes after Portugal failed to win their opening match against the African side, piling pressure on Roberto Martinez’s team and the 41-year-old Ronaldo, who went goalless and was largely ineffective.

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