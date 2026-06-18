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You are selfish — Henry slams Ronaldo for taking Bruno’s chance against Congo

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:11 - 18 June 2026
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Thierry Henry has blasted Cristiano Ronaldo, accusing the Portugal captain of selfishness during his side’s disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.
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Ronaldo's ineffective performance against Congo has been the major talking point, with criticism coming from all corners.

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France legend Henry did not hold back in his post-match analysis on Fox Sports, criticising a key moment in which Ronaldo blocked a scoring opportunity for Bruno Fernandes.

“One important thing, people, please at home: the team needs to score, not you need to score,” Henry said.

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“Because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, the defender has to follow him, and it would have been a tap-in for Bruno.

"However, just because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass, and it’s easier to defend.”

Henry highlighted Bruno Fernandes’ visible frustration on the pitch, suggesting even his teammates were annoyed by Ronaldo’s decision-making.

The criticism comes after Portugal failed to win their opening match against the African side, piling pressure on Roberto Martinez’s team and the 41-year-old Ronaldo, who went goalless and was largely ineffective.

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Ronaldo's performance has been roundly criticised, with several fans calling for him to be dropped. It remains to be seen whether Martinez decides to sit his captain down for Portugal's next game.

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