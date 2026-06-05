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‘We’d like him to stay’ - Man United chief not sure of Fernandes’ future

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:36 - 05 June 2026
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Man United chief not sure of Fernandes’ future
Manchester United's new chief executive, Omar Berrada, has stopped short of guaranteeing that club captain Bruno Fernandes will remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer.
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While the club is adamant about keeping its star playmaker, recent mixed signals from Fernandes have fuelled speculation about his long-term commitment.

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The 29-year-old midfielder was a standout performer for United, setting a new record with 21 Premier League assists. 

His exceptional form earned him both the Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year awards.

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Berrada addresses Fernandes’ future

Despite United's official position that Fernandes is not for sale, Berrada's recent comments have left the door ajar for a potential departure. 

The Portuguese international's future has become a subject of intense discussion, even after a remarkable individual season.

The Old Trafford leadership has been vocal about their desire to keep Fernandes, emphasising his crucial role both on and off the pitch.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
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"We’d like him to stay, of course we do," Berrada stated on the Inside Carrington podcast. "He’s had a great season on the pitch, but more importantly, he’s shown to everybody that he is a great leader."

Berrada added, "People don’t see what he does outside of the pitch. He understands the values of the club really well, and I think we’ve seen him help a lot of the younger signings.”

Fernandes, who is under contract until 2027 with an option for an additional year, has previously expressed his discontent. 

He admitted to feeling underappreciated by the club during periods of poor team performance.

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