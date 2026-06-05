Bruno Fernandes battles 3 Premier League winners for award as PFA release Player of the Year nominees
Arsenal's Declan Rice, Gabriel, and David Raya are among the six players nominated for the prestigious award.
The trio is joined by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.
Fernandes, who recently claimed the Football Writers' Association's Men's Footballer of the Year title, is a strong contender.
PFA nominees
The nominated players played a role in their clubs' performance this season. Arsenal players who were pivotal in the club's first Premier League title victory in 22 years.
The Top Six for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year 🏆— PFA (@PFA) June 5, 2026
Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/PMesJfVqOD
Midfielder Rice, defender Gabriel, and goalkeeper Raya formed the backbone of the championship-winning side.
Fernandes, on the other hand, helped Manchester United to a third-place finish, setting a new Premier League record with 21 assists.
Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland secured the league's Golden Boot with an impressive 27 goals.
His teammate, Rayan Cherki, also earned a nomination following a standout debut season in the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists.
Last year's award was won by former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 goals en route to the Reds' Premier League triumph.
The winners of this year's awards will be announced at the 53rd annual PFA Awards Ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday, 25 August.