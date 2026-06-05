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Bruno Fernandes battles 3 Premier League winners for award as PFA release Player of the Year nominees

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:09 - 05 June 2026
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Bruno Fernandes battles 3 Premier League winners
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have released their nominees for the Men's Player of the Year award.
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Arsenal's Declan Rice, Gabriel, and David Raya are among the six players nominated for the prestigious award. 

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The trio is joined by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

Fernandes, who recently claimed the Football Writers' Association's Men's Footballer of the Year title, is a strong contender. 

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PFA nominees

The nominated players played a role in their clubs' performance this season. Arsenal players who were pivotal in the club's first Premier League title victory in 22 years. 

Midfielder Rice, defender Gabriel, and goalkeeper Raya formed the backbone of the championship-winning side.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
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Fernandes, on the other hand, helped Manchester United to a third-place finish, setting a new Premier League record with 21 assists.

Declan Rice and Gabriel || Imago
Declan Rice and Gabriel || Imago

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland secured the league's Golden Boot with an impressive 27 goals. 

Haaland and Cherki || Imago
Haaland and Cherki || Imago

His teammate, Rayan Cherki, also earned a nomination following a standout debut season in the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists.

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David Raya || Imago
David Raya || Imago

Last year's award was won by former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 goals en route to the Reds' Premier League triumph. 

The winners of this year's awards will be announced at the 53rd annual PFA Awards Ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday, 25 August.

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Declan Rice Gabriel Erling Haaland Rayan Cherki David Raya Bruno Fernandes Premier League
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