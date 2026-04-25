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We need you — Arteta challenges Bukayo Saka to lead Arsenal to title glory

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:22 - 25 April 2026
Mikel Arteta has called on Bukayo Saka to be the catalyst for Arsenal’s Premier League title charge as they look to beat Manchester City to the ultimate crown.
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Arsenal’s title hopes have received a massive lift with Saka expected to feature in the matchday squad for Saturday’s vital home clash against Newcastle United.

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The England star has been out of action since the Carabao Cup final, a period that saw the Gunners falter, securing just one victory in their last five matches.

Bukayo Saka | IMAGO
Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

With the race for the trophy entering its final stretch, the Gunners boss is relying on his talisman to provide the spark needed to edge ahead of Manchester City in a historic neck-and-neck battle.

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Arteta was clear about the weight of expectation on the 24-year-old to deliver when the stakes are highest.

Arteta calls on Saka to deliver title for Arsenal

“We certainly have in Bukayo one of the most influential players we have had in the past few years," Arteta said.

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"He is a player when it comes to those moments; we expect him to produce those moments to win it for us. We need him in the squad. We have him now. Hopefully, we can use him in the right way."

With only five games left and Arsenal and City currently inseparable on both points and goal difference, the margin for error has vanished.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

Arteta brushed aside any talk of psychological games, insisting that his players must now do their talking on the pitch.

“It's not about talking, it's not about feeling. It's tomorrow when you go over that line and get it done. And in this moment it's about getting it done."

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