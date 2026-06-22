'We don’t feel pressure to pass to Ronaldo' – Portugal star speaks out

Portugal winger Francisco Conceição has denied claims that the team is forced to play through Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The result sparked debate over Portugal’s attacking structure, with some critics suggesting the 41-year-old forward’s reduced mobility could be limiting the team’s fluidity in the final third.

“We Don’t Feel the Need to Pass Him the Ball” - Conceição

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s second Group K match against Uzbekistan, Francisco Conceição insisted that players are free to make their own decisions in attack.

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“We don't feel the need to pass him the ball, I pass it to whoever I think is in the best position and unmarked,” Conceição said.

Despite the clarification, Conceição was full of praise for captain Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting his leadership and enduring goal threat at 41 years old.

“Cristiano is an example because of his career and the hunger he still possesses… an example of leadership and the goals he scores,” he said.

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He added that Ronaldo remains an important part of the squad, but not above the collective system. “He is here to help, just like any other player.”