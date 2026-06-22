‘I was going on Holiday’ – Egypt hero reveals how World Cup dream began

Egypt forward Mostafa Zico has revealed he was preparing for a summer holiday before receiving a surprise World Cup call-up.

Egypt forward Mostafa "Zico" Mohamed has revealed that he was preparing for a summer holiday before receiving a surprise call-up to the national team that changed the course of his career.

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The Pyramids star has become one of the standout performers for the Pharaohs at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the team secure a historic 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand.

Surprise call-up changed everything for Mostafa Zico

Speaking after Egypt's famous win in Vancouver, Zico admitted he never expected to be part of the World Cup squad.

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"I was far from the national team picture and honestly wasn't expecting it. Coach Hossam Hassan brought me from the north coast. I was about to go on vacation and suddenly I found myself at the World Cup," he said.

The unexpected opportunity has transformed the attacker's fortunes, making him one of Egypt's most talked-about players.

The versatile forward has rewarded the trust shown by Egypt coach Hossam Hassan with a string of impressive displays.

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Before the tournament, Zico scored in friendly matches against Russia and Brazil.

He then delivered on the biggest stage against New Zealand, scoring his first World Cup goal before setting up captain Mohamed Salah with a clever back-heel assist.

"From the first minute until now, Hossam Hassan has given us confidence. Thank God I haven't let him down for a single second," Zico said.

Egypt's victory over New Zealand was a landmark result, marking the country's first-ever World Cup win.

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The Pharaohs now head into their final Group G match against Iran with hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Despite the growing excitement surrounding the team, Zico insists there is still plenty of work to do.

"We still haven't achieved anything yet. Hopefully, we can go even further," he added.

The 24-year-old also expressed confidence in Egypt's ability to compete with the world's best teams.

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