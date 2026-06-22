Salah breaks silence after historic performance in Egypt’s first World Cup win

Mohamed Salah has reacted after inspiring Egypt’s first-ever World Cup win, scoring and assisting in a 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand to send the Pharaohs top of Group G.

Mohamed Salah delivered a match-winning performance as Egypt secured a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup victory, defeating New Zealand 3-1 in a dramatic comeback.

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The win sends Egypt to the top of Group G and helped strengthens their chances of reaching the Round of 32.

After a slow first-half display that saw them trail, Egypt improved sharply after the break, with captain Mohamed Salah leading the turnaround.

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The result leaves Egypt on four points from two matches following their opening 1-1 draw against Belgium, while New Zealand remain bottom of the group.

Salah was central to the comeback, scoring after a sharp one-two with teammate Mostafa Zico before calmly finishing into the far corner.

He later came close to adding a second goal before instead turning provider, delivering a pinpoint cross for Mahmoud Trezeguet to complete the scoring.

Salah reacts after the game

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Speaking after the match, Salah expressed his delight at the team’s achievement.

“It's a great achievement for all the players. It's a great win. It's a great vibe. The next game is very important,” he said.

After the final whistle, celebrations erupted as Egypt secured a landmark result.

Coach Hossam Hassan joined in the moment, completing a lap of honour around the stadium wrapped in the Egyptian flag.

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He praised the supporters for creating a home-like atmosphere in Canada.

With one match remaining, Egypt will face Iran while New Zealand take on Belgium in Vancouver.