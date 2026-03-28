We are ready to host WAFCON 2026 - Morocco confirms

Morocco insisted that it is ready to host WAFCON 2026.

Three weeks after the postponement of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, uncertainty continues to surround the reasons behind the delay.

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WAFCON title.

Originally scheduled for March 17, the tournament has now been moved to July 25 to August 16, leaving teams, players, and stakeholders seeking clarity.

Morocco, the designated host nation, has made it clear that it remains fully prepared to stage the competition at any time.

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What Morocco said

Ryad Mezzour emphasised that the postponement was not due to the country’s readiness.

“That was a decision made at the Confederation of African Football. What I know is Morocco is always ready to host any competition, any time, and we will be very proud and very happy to host it,” Mezzour said.

The Confederation of African Football has attributed the delay to “unforeseen circumstances” involving partners and stakeholders, including FIFA.

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However, no detailed explanation has been provided, fueling speculation and criticism across the football community.

Morocco has become a major hub for football on the continent, hosting multiple tournaments in recent years.

These include previous WAFCON editions, CAF Women’s Champions League events, and youth competitions. The country is also set to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

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Moroccan officials remain focused on the broader developmental benefits of hosting major tournaments.

Mezzour highlighted the long-term impact of such events.