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‘We were preparing hard for it’ – Nnadozie voices disappointment over WAFCON postponement

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:23 - 26 March 2026
Nnadozie voices disappointment over WAFCON postponement
Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed her frustration following the decision to postpone the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which was originally slated to be held in Morocco.
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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the tournament will now be held from July 25 to August 16, 2026, a shift from its initial dates of March 17 to April 3. 

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The governing body cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for rescheduling the tournament in Morocco.

This has led to a lot of reactions from the female players, expressing their disappointment at the news.

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Nnadozie opens up on WAFCON postponement

Speaking on the matter, Nnadozie revealed that the news has disrupted the Nigerian national team's plans, as the players were already in the early stages of their preparations for the competition.

"We, the players, are not happy that the #WAFCON was postponed. We were preparing hard for it," Nnadozie stated in an interview with journalist Osasu Obayiuwana in Lancing, Sussex.

Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago
Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper, who has been in exceptional form since her move from Paris FC last summer, is expected to be a key player for Nigeria as they look to defend their title.

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Despite this delay, the Super Falcons remain the team to beat. They are aiming to secure a record-extending 11th WAFCON championship, having defeated hosts Morocco in the final of the last edition.

Nnadozie's current performances at the club level are seen as a significant asset for the team's ambitions to retain their continental crown when the tournament eventually kicks off.

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