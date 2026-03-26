Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘We were preparing hard for it’ – Nnadozie voices disappointment over WAFCON postponement
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the tournament will now be held from July 25 to August 16, 2026, a shift from its initial dates of March 17 to April 3.
The governing body cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for rescheduling the tournament in Morocco.
This has led to a lot of reactions from the female players, expressing their disappointment at the news.
Nnadozie opens up on WAFCON postponement
Speaking on the matter, Nnadozie revealed that the news has disrupted the Nigerian national team's plans, as the players were already in the early stages of their preparations for the competition.
"We, the players, are not happy that the #WAFCON was postponed. We were preparing hard for it," Nnadozie stated in an interview with journalist Osasu Obayiuwana in Lancing, Sussex.
The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper, who has been in exceptional form since her move from Paris FC last summer, is expected to be a key player for Nigeria as they look to defend their title.
Despite this delay, the Super Falcons remain the team to beat. They are aiming to secure a record-extending 11th WAFCON championship, having defeated hosts Morocco in the final of the last edition.
Nnadozie's current performances at the club level are seen as a significant asset for the team's ambitions to retain their continental crown when the tournament eventually kicks off.