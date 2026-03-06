‘We want to win the next WAFCON’ - Super Falcons star aiming for another Nations Cup trophy

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini has unequivocally stated that she never entertained the idea of representing the Netherlands, the country of her birth, on the international stage.

Echegini, who has a diverse football background with youth spells at Millwall, Arsenal, and Charlton Athletic, is now a fully committed Nigerian international.

She famously scored the decisive goal that secured the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title for the Super Falcons in a comeback victory against Morocco.

Her senior international career began in 2022 under then-coach Randy Waldrum, who led Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Echegini wants another WAFCON

Since her debut, Echegini has firmly pledged her allegiance to the Super Falcons. When asked if she would have considered playing for the Netherlands had the opportunity presented itself, Echegini gave a firm and direct answer: "No."

Looking ahead, Echegini shared her ambitions for the national team with Onyonyo Mbaise. "We won the AFCON, as you know.

Jennifer Echegini in action || imago

“Obviously, we want to win the next AFCON, and then in 2027, we have the World Cup," she said. "So we want to be one of the big teams heading into the World Cup and winning."

Echegini and her teammates will have an extended wait to defend their continental title, with CAF moving the date of the tournament.