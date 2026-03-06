Age verification required
‘We want to win the next WAFCON’ - Super Falcons star aiming for another Nations Cup trophy
Echegini, who has a diverse football background with youth spells at Millwall, Arsenal, and Charlton Athletic, is now a fully committed Nigerian international.
She famously scored the decisive goal that secured the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title for the Super Falcons in a comeback victory against Morocco.
Her senior international career began in 2022 under then-coach Randy Waldrum, who led Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Echegini wants another WAFCON
Since her debut, Echegini has firmly pledged her allegiance to the Super Falcons. When asked if she would have considered playing for the Netherlands had the opportunity presented itself, Echegini gave a firm and direct answer: "No."
Looking ahead, Echegini shared her ambitions for the national team with Onyonyo Mbaise. "We won the AFCON, as you know.
“Obviously, we want to win the next AFCON, and then in 2027, we have the World Cup," she said. "So we want to be one of the big teams heading into the World Cup and winning."
Echegini and her teammates will have an extended wait to defend their continental title, with CAF moving the date of the tournament.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Thursday that the next WAFCON tournament, scheduled to be held in Morocco, has been postponed until July 2026.