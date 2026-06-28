We are aware - FIFA confirm Cabo Verde captain facing police investigation over alleged rape of Brazilian woman

The World Cup star is the subject of an ongoing police investigation in New Zealand following an allegation of rape made by a Brazilian woman who worked as an interpreter for his national team during a training camp earlier this year.

Cabo Verde captain Ryan Mendes is under investigation by New Zealand police following an allegation of rape made by a Brazilian woman during the team’s stay in Auckland ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The allegation, first reported by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, relates to an incident alleged to have taken place in March 2026 while Cape Verde were in New Zealand for FIFA Series friendly matches. The investigation has been active since 10 April, according to New Zealand police.

Cabo Verde captain Ryan Mendes | IMAGO

The complainant, whose identity has been withheld, was contracted by the New Zealand Football Federation as an interpreter and operational assistant for the Cape Verde delegation during the tour.

Allegations under investigation

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According to the police complaint reviewed by the aforementioned portal, the woman says she attended what she believed was a work-related meeting in one of the team’s hotel rooms following Cape Verde’s friendly against Chile.

She told investigators she later returned to her own room after realizing it was a social gathering.

The complaint alleges that shortly afterwards Mendes knocked on her hotel room door. Believing it to be another work request, she opened the door.

The woman alleges Mendes then entered her room, physically assaulted her and raped her. Mendes has not been charged, and the allegations remain under active police investigation.

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The report from ge.globo reveals the woman photographed visible injuries, including bruising and cuts, immediately after the alleged incident.

Ryan Mendes | IMAGO

She later attended a specialist clinic that assists survivors of sexual violence, where a forensic medical examination documented multiple bruises and other injuries. She subsequently filed a formal police complaint and continues to receive psychological support.

New Zealand police confirmed that an investigation is underway but, citing the country’s strict privacy laws, declined to comment on the identity of any suspect.

Police also confirmed investigators have collected hotel security camera footage and are awaiting the final forensic reports before deciding whether criminal charges will be filed.

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FIFA responds

Following publication of the allegations, FIFA confirmed it is aware of the matter and is communicating with New Zealand authorities.

In a statement sent to globo Esporte, football’s governing body said:

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process for anyone in football wishing to report an incident.”

FIFA added that it remains in contact with the relevant authorities while the investigation continues

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Cape Verde continue World Cup campaign

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes and goalkeeper Vozinha | IMAGO

Despite the ongoing investigation, Mendes has continued to captain Cape Verde during the World Cup, starting all of the team’s group-stage matches as the African nation reached the knockout rounds.

According to ge, the complainant said she also contacted the Cape Verde Football Federation seeking assistance but received no support. At the time of publication, neither Mendes nor the federation had publicly responded to the specific allegations reported by the Brazilian outlet.