Nigerian-born Barcelona star ranked in top 5 most expensive players in the world

The Barcelona midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football at the moment

Vicky López has been ranked among the five most valuable female footballers in the world, with the Barcelona star's market value reaching €1.5 million.

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The 20-year-old, who has a Nigerian father, features prominently on Transfermarkt's latest valuation list alongside several of the biggest names in women's football.

Vicky López makes top five

López's €1.5 million valuation places her fifth on the list, an impressive position considering she is still only 20 years old.

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The Barcelona midfielder sits behind four established stars, with teammate Claudia Pina leading the rankings at €2 million. Arsenal forward Alessia Russo follows at €1.8 million, while Bayern Munich's Klara Bühl is valued at €1.65 million.

Clàudia Pina is officially the new €2M woman! 📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/K5wFmW7I3y — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) August 16, 2026

Barcelona captain Aitana Bonmatí completes the top four at €1.6 million, leaving López just €100,000 behind her highly decorated club teammate.

The youngster's ranking reflects the remarkable progress she has made at Barcelona and the potential surrounding her career.

Barcelona dominate expensive players list

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López is one of three Barcelona players inside the top five, with Pina and Bonmatí also featuring prominently.

The Catalan club's dominance continues further down the rankings through Ewa Pajor, who is valued at €1.35 million and sits sixth.

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw finds herself in 7th place at €1.3 million, while Barcelona’s Patri Guijarro sits in 8th above former teammates Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey, rounding up the top 10.