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‘Undisputed GOAT’ – Fans celebrate Messi’s historic goal 20 years after first World Cup strike

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 03:06 - 17 June 2026
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The Argentine captain scored exactly 20 years after netting his first World Cup goal
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Argentina captain Lionel Messi once again found himself at the center of football history after scoring in Argentina's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Algeria. The

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The goal was significant not only because it handed the defending champions an early advantage, but because it arrived exactly 20 years after Messi scored his first-ever World Cup goal as a teenager at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The decisive moment arrived in the 17th minute when Messi collected a pass from Rodrigo De Paul before curling a superb left-footed effort beyond the Algerian goalkeeper.

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Fans hail Messi as GOAT after historic World Cup goal against Algeria

Within minutes of Messi's strike, social media platforms were flooded with tributes from fans across the globe.

Many supporters described the moment as "poetic," noting the symmetry between his first World Cup goal at 18 and his latest at 38.

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Others revived the long-running debate over football's greatest player, with "Undisputed GOAT" becoming one of the most common phrases accompanying reactions to the goal.

One supporter wrote: "Twenty years between World Cup goals and still deciding games at the highest level. That's greatness."

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From a teenage prodigy bursting onto the scene in 2006 to a World Cup-winning captain and global icon, the Argentine has remained at the elite level across two decades.

The goal was his 14th at the World Cup and came during his sixth appearance at football's biggest tournament.

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