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Transfer News: Super Eagles star tracked by clubs in England, Spain and Italy

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:41 - 24 June 2026
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Nigeria international midfielder Christantus Uche is the subject of transfer interest for a number of clubs.
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Christantus Uche has emerged as a sought-after transfer target this summer, with Italian heavyweights AC Milan reportedly leading the charge to secure the 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder's signature. 

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Uche available this summer 

Uche is set to return to Getafe at the end of June 2026 following a frustrating season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace. 

Despite Getafe manager José Bordalás being keen to integrate him back into the squad, club president Ángel Torres confirmed that they intend to entertain permanent offers. "If there's an offer and we agree on it, we'll sell him," Torres stated to the press. 

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Alongside AC Milan, who have renewed their pursuit after initially showing strong interest in August 2025, LALIGA side Real Betis and Premier League outfit Everton have also expressed interest and are actively lurking to capitalise on the Super Eagles star's market availability.

Christantus Uche came off the bench to win a penalty for the Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Christantus Uche came off the bench to win a penalty for the Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Uche's failed Palace stint 

The midfielder's impending departure from Crystal Palace stems from the club's failure to trigger a conditional €20 million purchase obligation attached to his September 2025 loan agreement. 

The mandatory buy clause required Uche to make 10 Premier League starts, but manager Oliver Glasner never gave him a genuine chance to establish himself in the starting XI. 

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Restricted to just 14 brief substitute appearances in the league without a single start, the lack of opportunities culminated in a publicised rift. 

The tension peaked in May when Uche claimed the Austrian coach "doesn't like me" after being controversially omitted from the club's UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stage squad. 

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