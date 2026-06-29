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Transfer News: Arsenal suffer blow to summer transfer plans

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 29 June 2026
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Arsenal have had an approach for a highly-rated Premier League midfielder knocked back.
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Bournemouth have reportedly rejected an initial transfer inquiry from Arsenal regarding highly rated 22-year-old midfielder Alex Scott.

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Arsenal approach knocked back 

Arsenal seek to bolster their midfield depth ahead of their title defence, having successfully won the 2025/26 Premier League crown to end a 22-year title drought dating back to Arsène Wenger's iconic 'Invincibles' of 2003/04.

The North London club identified Scott as an ideal target and reportedly reached out to the Cherries to test the waters. However, Bournemouth's hierarchy rebuffed the approach, stating that the young midfielder is not for sale this summer, according to Goal

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The contact was characterised by club insiders as a preliminary inquiry to establish the player's potential valuation and availability, rather than a formal bid. 

Nevertheless, Bournemouth's rejection was said to have been immediate and uncompromising. 

Why Alex Scott is coveted 

Scott had a spectacular individual campaign during the 2025/26 Premier League season for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

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He joined the Cherries from Bristol City, and during the recently concluded season, he logged 2,860 league minutes, recording three goals and one assist while establishing himself as one of the division's premier progressive ball-carriers. 

Following Bournemouth's rebuff, Arsenal are now reportedly evaluating alternative midfield targets, including Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães.

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