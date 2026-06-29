Transfer News: Arsenal suffer blow to summer transfer plans

Arsenal have had an approach for a highly-rated Premier League midfielder knocked back.

Bournemouth have reportedly rejected an initial transfer inquiry from Arsenal regarding highly rated 22-year-old midfielder Alex Scott.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal approach knocked back

Arsenal seek to bolster their midfield depth ahead of their title defence, having successfully won the 2025/26 Premier League crown to end a 22-year title drought dating back to Arsène Wenger's iconic 'Invincibles' of 2003/04.

The North London club identified Scott as an ideal target and reportedly reached out to the Cherries to test the waters. However, Bournemouth's hierarchy rebuffed the approach, stating that the young midfielder is not for sale this summer, according to Goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contact was characterised by club insiders as a preliminary inquiry to establish the player's potential valuation and availability, rather than a formal bid.

Nevertheless, Bournemouth's rejection was said to have been immediate and uncompromising.

Why Alex Scott is coveted

Scott had a spectacular individual campaign during the 2025/26 Premier League season for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He joined the Cherries from Bristol City, and during the recently concluded season, he logged 2,860 league minutes, recording three goals and one assist while establishing himself as one of the division's premier progressive ball-carriers.