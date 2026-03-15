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‘To hell with football’ - Osimhen claims he almost quit his career after hearing of his father's death

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:16 - 15 March 2026
Osimhen claims he almost quit his career || Imago
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has shared the profound emotional distress that almost led him to abandon his football career, revealing the torment he endured following his father's death during a chaotic transfer period.
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The Nigerian international recounted his time at Lille when his father's health was failing in Nigeria. 

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While he desperately sought to return home, he claims his former representatives were more focused on finalising a multi-million-euro transfer, leaving him in a state of immense turmoil.

Osimhen detailed the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding his father's passing, which occurred during a challenging phase of his career. 

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Osimhen opens up on father's death

Osimhen explained that he urgently tried to get permission to travel, pleading with both his club and his agents, but was forced to watch the tragedy unfold from afar.

The 27-year-old recalled the devastating moment he learned of his father's death via FaceTime, having been denied the chance to be by his side. 

"I remember I threw the phone and I just went crazy," Osimhen said. "I tore up the entire house. Smashed everything. I was out of my mind. 

Osimhen || imago
Osimhen || imago
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“The noise made my neighbours come over to check on me... For five or six hours, he stayed with me, and he probably stopped me from doing something stupid."

His frustration was amplified by a feeling that his humanity was being overlooked in favour of business. "I just felt so guilty, because all of his children and grandchildren were there with him. Only one person was not by his side. Me," he explained. 

"I was so angry. I snapped. I thought, 'If this is football, then what is the point? I just want to be with my family.' I called my former agent, and I said, 'Can I go bury my father?' He said, 'Go ahead. But come back Friday.' I thought, 'Friday? To hell with football.'"

Meanwhile, in other news, Osimhen led his team Galatasaray to another win, defeating Basaksehir 3-0 to stay top of the Super Lig.

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