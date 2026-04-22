‘This was an unacceptable act’ – Ex-Juventus star condemns Gift Orban's physical fight with a fan
The incident occurred in the car park of the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday, following Hellas Verona's 1-0 loss to AC Milan.
Reports indicate the altercation began after Orban, who is on loan at the club, declined a fan's request for a photo while leaving the stadium.
The supporter allegedly reacted by striking Orban's vehicle, prompting the 23-year-old striker to get out of his car and leading to a physical scuffle.
Zigoni reacts to Orban’s fight with a fan
Commenting on the matter, Zigoni criticised Orban's reaction, emphasising the need for players to respect supporters.
"This was an unacceptable act. I feel very sorry for everyone involved," Zigoni told Tuttomercatoweb.
"It's clear that Orban was very nervous, but a player should always be proud of the fans' support, even more so when things are bad like they are for Verona."
He added, "You might feel down, you might just want to leave, but the fans are there for the team, for the passion, for the love they have for Hellas Verona. They're there for you too and you should be grateful."
Despite his club's struggles this season, Orban has had a respectable individual campaign, recording seven goals and three assists in 28 league matches.
As the season nears its end with five games remaining, the Nigerian will be expected to maintain his on-field performance while demonstrating greater discipline off it.