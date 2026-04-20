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He was provoked - Gift Orban under fire after fan clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:50 - 20 April 2026
Gift Orban faces backlash after a clash with a fan in Verona, but many supporters argue the Nigerian striker was provoked following AC Milan defeat.
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Gift Orban is facing growing scrutiny following a heated altercation with a supporter after Hellas Verona’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday, but a section of fans and analysts insist the striker was provoked.

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Gift Orban is back in form in Germany.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and has since gone viral on social media, prompting an official investigation by Italian authorities.

How the incident unfolded

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According to eyewitness accounts, tensions were already high after Verona’s narrow home loss. Orban, visibly frustrated, was approached by a fan requesting a photo.

When the striker declined, the situation quickly escalated into a verbal exchange.

Matters took a more serious turn when a supporter allegedly struck Orban’s car, triggering a reaction from the Nigerian forward.

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He reportedly exited the vehicle, leading to a physical confrontation between both parties before security and bystanders stepped in to restore order.

Police Investigation Underway

Italy’s special operations police unit, Digos, has launched an investigation into the incident.

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Authorities are currently reviewing video footage circulating online, eyewitness statements and security reports from the stadium area.

The 23-year-old forward only joined Verona in January from Belgian side KAA Gent and is still settling into life in Serie A.

Fans reactions

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