He was provoked - Gift Orban under fire after fan clash

Gift Orban faces backlash after a clash with a fan in Verona, but many supporters argue the Nigerian striker was provoked following AC Milan defeat.

Gift Orban is facing growing scrutiny following a heated altercation with a supporter after Hellas Verona’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday, but a section of fans and analysts insist the striker was provoked.

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Gift Orban is back in form in Germany.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and has since gone viral on social media, prompting an official investigation by Italian authorities.

How the incident unfolded

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According to eyewitness accounts, tensions were already high after Verona’s narrow home loss. Orban, visibly frustrated, was approached by a fan requesting a photo.

When the striker declined, the situation quickly escalated into a verbal exchange.

Matters took a more serious turn when a supporter allegedly struck Orban’s car, triggering a reaction from the Nigerian forward.

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He reportedly exited the vehicle, leading to a physical confrontation between both parties before security and bystanders stepped in to restore order.

🚨🇳🇬 Gift Orban facing disciplinary sanctions after fighting a fan for hitting his car following yesterday’s defeat against AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/ZqXvlEffEx — GNB OFFICIAL (@GHNaijaBallers) April 20, 2026

Police Investigation Underway

Italy’s special operations police unit, Digos, has launched an investigation into the incident.

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Authorities are currently reviewing video footage circulating online, eyewitness statements and security reports from the stadium area.

The 23-year-old forward only joined Verona in January from Belgian side KAA Gent and is still settling into life in Serie A.

Fans reactions

Footballers are not robot, they have emotions too.



A player lost a big game, and you went to him for selfie, he said NO and you hit/ damaged his car.



Why can't you just leave him alone?



I don't support v!olence, but I think it will be unfair for us to blame Gift Orban for his… pic.twitter.com/8CspMgmB1k — MR OLAWALE QUADRI 🇳🇬 (@QualityQuadry) April 20, 2026

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Some fans dont even have a deep thought when attacking players they are professional but they are not machines even machines get knocked down there is no players that will be happy to lose — Haspy🎱 (@Haspil_eth) April 20, 2026

Player's should also understand that fan's sees them as public figure they should create time for photos even at their difficult moments, the game base on fan base — Fatai Olajide ( Official) (@fataiolajide3) April 20, 2026

I watched the video the fans was out of his way by banging his car cuz of refusal by Orban to sign him autograph. I believe Orban should charge for an assault against that fans... — Hezekiah Tola (@TolaHezekiah) April 20, 2026

Sou a favor disso. Por mim quebra na porrada torcedor vagabundo que acha que pode fazer o que quiser — Ano Mario (@anomariobrago) April 19, 2026