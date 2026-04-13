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‘This is the football we want’ - Ex-Chelsea star sends message to Dembélé

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:57 - 13 April 2026
Ousmane Dembele scores for PSG | Image credit: Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Eden Hazard has praised Ousmane Dembélé’s resurgence at PSG.
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Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has lavished praise on Ousmane Dembélé, stating that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is finally fulfilling the immense promise he showed earlier in his career.

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Ousmane Dembele

Hazard made the remarks during an appearance on Canal Football Club, where he reflected on Dembélé’s performances and growing influence at Paris Saint-Germain.

What Hazard said

The Belgian forward, widely regarded as one of the most gifted players of his generation, said Dembélé’s current form is proof that persistence and hard work eventually pay off.

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According to Hazard, the French international’s ability has never been in doubt, but consistency had often been the missing piece.

Hazard also credited PSG manager Luis Enrique for playing a key role in Dembélé’s resurgence.

He said, “We’ve known about his talent for nearly a decade.

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“He has a coach (Luis Enrique) who helps him well, who knows how to manage him. This is the football we want to see!"

After years of inconsistency and injury setbacks earlier in his career, Dembélé is now emerging as a central figure in PSG’s attacking setup.

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