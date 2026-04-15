Thierry Henry compares Lamine Yamal to Cristiano Ronaldo
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has drawn comparisons between Lamine Yamal and a young Cristiano Ronaldo, praising the Barcelona teenager’s confidence and ability to deliver on the big stage.
Henry made the remarks while working as a pundit during Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona lost to Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League.
Yamal and Torres scored within the first 24 minutes, overturning Diego Simeone’s aggregate lead.
However, Ademola Lookman dashed Barcelona's comeback hopes just seven minutes later, scoring in the 31st minute.
What Henry said
The former France international highlighted Yamal’s bold mentality, noting similarities with Ronaldo’s early career.
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He said, “This is what a young Cristiano Ronaldo used to do: he could talk boldly in interviews and back it up on the pitch.
Despite the bright start, Barcelona were eventually eliminated, with Ademola Lookman playing an important role for Atletico Madrid.
“Yamal said he would carry Barcelona single-handedly, and barely two minutes into the game, he had already scored. But what impresses me even more is his fearlessness,” he added.