‘His death touched all of us’ — Former Man United star remembers ex-teammate who died on the pitch

The former Manchester United star spoke candidly about the death of his former teammate and friend

Former Manchester United midfielder Éric Djemba-Djemba has opened up about the profound loss of his former international teammate, Marc-Vivien Foé, who tragically collapsed and passed away on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The devastating incident occurred during Cameroon's 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match against Colombia, leaving an indelible mark on the global football community.

An Unofficial Captain Driven by Human Values

Reflecting on his experiences in an interview with Get French Football News, Djemba-Djemba described Foé as an exceptional leader who commanded immense respect across the dressing room without needing a formal title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Marc-Vivien Foé was the captain who did not wear an armband. That basically sums up the man,” Djemba-Djemba explained, noting that while Rigobert Song was the official captain, Foé’s voice was the one everyone listened to.

He added that the veteran midfielder was a quiet, thought-out presence who could sit in a room for an hour without speaking, unlike boisterous teammates like Samuel Eto'o or Geremi.

“But when he said something, everyone followed. He was someone who had extraordinary human values, a very good and endearing person,” he recalled.

Global Grief Beyond the Football Pitch

The sudden tragedy at the Stade de Gerland in Lyon united rivals and fans worldwide in shared grief, showing that some moments transcend the sport itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His death touched all of us – all of Cameroon, all of Africa and even in Europe, too, people were affected,” Djemba-Djemba stated, remembering how he saw French superstar Thierry Henry shed tears during the tournament.

The former Red Devil expressed tremendous pride in having shared the pitch alongside a national hero who fought and fell for his country, noting that discussing his legacy is vital to keeping his memory alive.

He emphasised that being able to talk about Foé fills him with pride, ensuring that his unique human values and contributions to African football continue to be celebrated for years to come.