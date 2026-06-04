‘His death touched all of us’ — Former Man United star remembers ex-teammate who died on the pitch
Former Manchester United midfielder Éric Djemba-Djemba has opened up about the profound loss of his former international teammate, Marc-Vivien Foé, who tragically collapsed and passed away on the pitch.
The devastating incident occurred during Cameroon's 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match against Colombia, leaving an indelible mark on the global football community.
An Unofficial Captain Driven by Human Values
Reflecting on his experiences in an interview with Get French Football News, Djemba-Djemba described Foé as an exceptional leader who commanded immense respect across the dressing room without needing a formal title.
“Marc-Vivien Foé was the captain who did not wear an armband. That basically sums up the man,” Djemba-Djemba explained, noting that while Rigobert Song was the official captain, Foé’s voice was the one everyone listened to.
He added that the veteran midfielder was a quiet, thought-out presence who could sit in a room for an hour without speaking, unlike boisterous teammates like Samuel Eto'o or Geremi.
“But when he said something, everyone followed. He was someone who had extraordinary human values, a very good and endearing person,” he recalled.
Global Grief Beyond the Football Pitch
The sudden tragedy at the Stade de Gerland in Lyon united rivals and fans worldwide in shared grief, showing that some moments transcend the sport itself.
“His death touched all of us – all of Cameroon, all of Africa and even in Europe, too, people were affected,” Djemba-Djemba stated, remembering how he saw French superstar Thierry Henry shed tears during the tournament.
The former Red Devil expressed tremendous pride in having shared the pitch alongside a national hero who fought and fell for his country, noting that discussing his legacy is vital to keeping his memory alive.
He emphasised that being able to talk about Foé fills him with pride, ensuring that his unique human values and contributions to African football continue to be celebrated for years to come.
The legacy of the ten-year veteran, who won two Africa Cup of Nations titles and appeared at two World Cups, remains firmly etched in the hearts of football fans worldwide as one of the game's most respected figures.