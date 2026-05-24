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'They beat Nigeria in 2019' -- Eric Chelle warns Super Eagles about AFCON qualifiers opponents

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:21 - 24 May 2026
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Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Nigeria's head coach has warned his Super Eagles stars against complacency during the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has issued a strong warning to his team following Nigeria's qualification draw for the Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Malian tactician insisted that African football offers no easy fixtures and demanded maximum concentration from his players ahead of the matches.

Chelle points to Madagascar H2H

Nigeria has been grouped alongside Tanzania, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau for the upcoming qualification phase.

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Chelle immediately pointed to historical precedents to combat complacency within his squad, specifically referencing one of their upcoming opponents' past triumphs over the three-time African champions.

"Madagascar, we know them as a good team because they beat Nigeria in 2019," the coach told Proudly Austin.

He also highlighted Tanzania's recent competitive performances against continental heavyweights like Morocco as clear evidence of their tactical growth.

"Tanzania have already qualified for the AFCON... If you play a draw, you can have some problems. Tanzania may give us problems, just as they did against Morocco, so this is not a small team," Chelle added.

'No small team in Africa' - Eric Chelle

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The manager further cautioned his players against underestimating Guinea-Bissau, emphasising the increasingly unpredictable and competitive nature of modern international football across the continent, saying, "With Guinea-Bissau, you cannot say there is a small team in Africa now.”

Chelle concluded by demanding absolute discipline and consistent focus from the Super Eagles throughout the entire campaign, regardless of rankings or past reputations.

"So you have to be focused on every game and every team. You have to do the job; this is not easy. Which game is easy in football right now?" he asked.

While fans expect Nigeria to progress, Chelle’s cautious approach fully reflects the demanding nature of the upcoming qualifying series.

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