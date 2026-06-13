‘They are talking to him’ - Pinnick claims NFF are on Yohanna’s radar
Last week, Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion confirmed they had secured the highly rated winger from AIK Stockholm.
Yohanna signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2031, with the transfer to be finalised when the summer window officially opens.
The 18-year-old had previously been called up to the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 Unity Cup. However, his former club, AIK, did not release him for the tournament due to several factors, including a minor injury and the ongoing transfer negotiations.
Pinnick confirms NFF is tracking Yohanna
In a recent interview, Pinnick emphasised the NFF's focus on monitoring promising young talent and specifically mentioned Yohanna as a player to watch.
"The bedrock of any football federation is your male national team, and I believe that we are getting it right," Pinnick told Arise News. "We have a coach, we have a team, and we have young, enterprising players."
"Then watch out for this Yohanna. I personally did a review on the Yohanna boy that has gone to Brighton. That's the future.
“The Nigeria Football Federation is monitoring him. They are talking to him, so the future looks very good."
Yohanna's move to the Premier League follows an impressive start to the Allsvenskan season in Sweden, where he contributed two goals and three assists in just seven appearances for AIK.