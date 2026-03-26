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‘The ideas just didn't work’ - Maguire opens up on Amorim’s failed tactics at Man United
Amorim struggled to impose his style of play at Man United following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.
Following his arrival, the Red Devils found it hard to compete with the elite teams in the league, which saw them end the previous season in 15th position.
He was then sacked in December after starting the new season poorly, with Michael Carrick replacing him as the interim manager.
Maguire speaks on Amorim’s tenure
Despite the struggles under the previous regime, which saw United finish 15th last season, Maguire had positive words for Amorim.
"I don't really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben; he's got great ideas. The ideas just didn't work at Manchester United," he said.
"It just didn't click, or work, and us players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well."
The transition under Carrick, however, has been seamless, with United currently sitting third in the Premier League table.
"Listen, Carrick's been amazing," Maguire praised. "He speaks really well. He is tactically very good. He has brought in some amazing staff.
“Steve Holland is amazing with his experience and someone he can lean on. I feel like it has been a great transition."
When asked if Carrick should be given the manager's job permanently, Maguire remained diplomatic. "It's not up to us," he said.
"There are seven games left. We've put ourselves in a great position. We've got to finish the season strongly, and he should go right into the mix with the other candidates."