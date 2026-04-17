Advertisement

‘The aura is crazy’ — Super Eagles icon Iwobi settles Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:00 - 17 April 2026
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: Imago) - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi gave the perfect answer when asked to choose between football GOATs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement

Alex Iwobi has weighed in on football’s most debated question, choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after facing both superstars during his career.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles midfielder didn’t shy away from the difficulty of the decision, but ultimately made his pick clear.

Iwobi reflects on Ronaldo encounter

Speaking on the Beast Mode podcast hosted by Adebayo Akinfenwa, Iwobi admitted that coming up against Ronaldo was a special experience.

Advertisement

“That’s a tough one. I always say Messi, when asked the age-old “Messi or Ronaldo question, adding, “When I played against Ronaldo. Don’t get me wrong, the aura is crazy.”

The Fulham midfielder explained that Ronaldo, at that stage of his career, was all about efficiency and end product.

“When I played Ronaldo, he was at a different stage of his career; he was just efficient, getting the ball and going to score.”

Messi magic leaves lasting impression

Despite his admiration for Ronaldo, Iwobi revealed that his experience against Messi at the Camp Nou left a deeper impact.

Advertisement

“But when I played against Messi at the Nou Camp, there was Messi, Neymar, [Luis] Suarez, Iniesta, Xavi, Dani Alves, there was just names on names on names. This was my first Champions League start, and I’m walking out, bare fans, and all I’m hearing is ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’.”

He went on to describe the Argentine’s unique presence on the pitch: “Whereas when I played against Messi, every time he had the ball, there was like a radius around him where no one could enter and tackle him. It was mad; no one could get near him.”

Iwobi added a memorable reflection on that night: “I will never forget my Champions League debut, the MSN, Messi, Neymar, Suarez, they all scored. It was the perfect loss for me, I’ve never enjoyed a loss like that.”

Beyond football, the Nigerian star is also making moves in music, recently announcing his debut EP *More To Life*, showing there’s more to his game than just what happens on the pitch.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Chelsea vs Manchester United in Premier League action
Match Previews
17.04.2026
Chelsea vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Manchester United send Rashford warning to Barcelona
Football
17.04.2026
Manchester United send Rashford warning to Barcelona
Former Super Eagles Arsenal fan explains the problem of Arteta's team
Football
17.04.2026
Former Super Eagles Arsenal fan explains the problem of Arteta's team
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
17.04.2026
‘The aura is crazy’ — Super Eagles icon Iwobi settles Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate
Mbappe copies Yamal, takes new vow
Football
17.04.2026
Mbappe copies Yamal, takes new vow
Camavinga issues public apology
Football
17.04.2026
‘I take responsibility for my part’ - Camavinga issues public apology to fans after costly red card