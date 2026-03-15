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That is our mindset — Raphinha sends warning to Newcastle with 'special' hat-trick

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 23:04 - 15 March 2026
Raphinha delivered a man-of-the-match performance, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to lead Barcelona to a commanding 5-2 win over Sevilla at Camp Nou.
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Raphinha was sensational as Barcelona thumped Sevilla 5-2 to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

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His treble will undoubtedly serve as a major confidence boost ahead of the upcoming clash with Newcastle United.

Following the game, the Brazilian spoke to the media about his performance.

Raphinha on the Team's Performance and His Hat-Trick

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"Our mindset with our fans has always been to deliver a good match," he stated.

"We worked well throughout the week, and on our home ground, we have to give our all. I think we delivered a very good match."

Although two of his goals came from the penalty spot, Raphinha was thrilled with his achievement, which marked his third hat-trick since joining the Catalan club.

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"Honestly, I’m thrilled, because scoring a hat-trick isn’t something that happens every day. It’s something incredibly special," he said.

"Scoring my third one here at the Camp Nou with Barcelona and in this stadium makes it even more unique."

Raphinha's performance will definitely fill the Blaugrana with confidence agead of their second-leg round of 16 clash against Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

With the tie finely balanced at 1-1, the second leg promises to be thrilling.

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