Super Eagles starting striker set to join Seria A club

A Nigerian striker is set to complete a move to the Italian Serie A.

​Newly promoted Serie A side Venezia have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign Nigeria international striker Akor Adams ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs finalised the deal following extensive negotiations in Spain. Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli flew to Andalusia to lead the discussions, successfully securing the 26-year-old forward for a reported fee of €16 million, which includes a €12 million base fee plus €4 million in performance-related add-ons.

​The agreement concludes a rapid negotiation process after Sevilla initially rejected Venezia's opening €10 million bid. Adams is expected to travel to Italy in the coming days to complete his medical and finalise personal terms on a contract that will reportedly run until June 2030.

​A short but impactful stint in Spain

Advertisement

Advertisement

​The impending transfer brings an end to Adams' relatively brief tenure at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

​He originally joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Montpellier on January 27, 2025, for a reported €5.5 million fee. Adams quickly established himself as a reliable attacking outlet during the 2025/26 season, finishing as the team's primary goal threat. He registered 10 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

​Prior to his move to Spain, Adams enjoyed a steady rise across European football. He scored 28 goals in 50 appearances for Norwegian side Lillestrøm between January 2022 and August 2023, which earned him a €4.5 million move to Montpellier. He subsequently scored 13 goals in 18 months for the French club before his transfer to Sevilla.

​On the international stage, Adams earned his first senior cap for the Super Eagles in October 2025 and was a starting member of the Nigeria squad that secured a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year.

Akor Adams celebrating his goal || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Venezia bolster squad for Serie A survival

​The acquisition of Adams represents a significant statement of intent for Venezia as they prepare for life back in Italy's top flight.

​Under the guidance of manager Giovanni Stroppa, the club secured automatic promotion from Serie B. A hard-fought 2-2 draw against Spezia Calcio in the penultimate round of the 2025/26 season proved sufficient to mathematically guarantee their return to Serie A after suffering relegation in 2025.