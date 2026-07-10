2026 FIFA World Cup: 'I was born in England' — Haaland opens up on emotional quarter-final clash

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland previewed Norway's World Cup quarter-final clash against England.

Norway international Erling Haaland discussed their clash against Thomas Tuchel's England side ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, acknowledging the tie holds specific significance given his personal ties to the country.

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The 25-year-old forward addressed the media ahead of the knockout fixture in Miami on Saturday, July 11. He praised the English squad and implied that the pressure rests entirely on the 1966 World Cup winners.

What Haaland said

When questioned about the confidence of English supporters, Haaland agreed that the Three Lions should expect to advance but cautioned that humility remains necessary.

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"I think everyone should stay humble, but yeah, they should be confident of progressing. Definitely. It's England," Haaland stated.

The Manchester City forward, who was born in Leeds while his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played in the Premier League, also detailed his direct connection to the opposition.

"It's a special game, yeah, definitely. I think for me it's super special because I play in England and I was born in England," he added. "And yeah, you also play against teammates and everything, so it's a bit... it's not weird, but it's—I don't know the word in English. It's a funny game and it's going to be nice."

Haaland’s historic run

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Norway are competing in their first World Cup quarter-final in history, driven by Haaland's raw production. The striker has registered seven goals in five appearances at the tournament in North America, placing him one goal behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.