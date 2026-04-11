Super Eagles star Victor Boniface sparks concern with worrying mental health update
Victor Boniface has sparked concern and support after posting a blunt message about depression on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward wrote, “Depression real die,” a Nigerian Pidgin phrase meaning depression is very real, in a post that quickly drew thousands of reactions.
Depression real die— Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) April 11, 2026
The message comes at a difficult point in Boniface’s career. He is currently on a season-long loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen, a move completed in September 2025.
Boniface had previously built his reputation during Leverkusen’s title-winning 2023-24 campaign, when he played a major role in the club’s first Bundesliga crown.
But since then, his career has been shaped as much by fitness issues as by his impact on the pitch, making his latest admission especially striking for supporters tracking his recent struggles.
Following a difficult start where he struggled with consistency and fitness, the Nigeria international suffered a serious knee injury in late 2025 that required surgery in January. Before the injury, he managed 11 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen, primarily as a substitute, recording two assists but failing to find the back of the net.
Nigerians react to Boniface's worrying tweet
Hours after his post on X, fans and supporters have reacted with a mix of empathy and the kind of humour common on Nigerian social media, with many sending prayers and messages of encouragement.
See some reactions from X below:
Make someone close to this egbon check on him abeg oo https://t.co/8u8OyjqhSZ— IyawoLammens(LammensWife) (@IyawoLammens) April 11, 2026
PRAY FOR VICTOR BONIFACE ❤️🙏 https://t.co/RWwFRaDHdb— SIR CHARLES 💧 (@OCharles0974279) April 11, 2026
Depression is actually serious, but a lot of people don’t treat it that way. Especially with mental health, people dismiss it because they can’t see it. Even when someone speaks up, they’re not always taken seriously and that’s the problem.— Haleema (@Halee_marh123) April 11, 2026
It will only get better brother, stay strong champ ❤️— BrainJotter (@brainjotter0) April 11, 2026
The devil is a liar, nothing will happen to our star boy. pic.twitter.com/Emmv3REUfV— Mr J.K (@Markken533) April 11, 2026
What is the latest with Victor Boniface's injury?
The latest update on the Super Eagles striker is cautiously optimistic as he nears a return to competitive action.
After completing his initial rehabilitation in Leverkusen, Boniface returned to Bremen in late March to begin individual training.
By early April 2026, he had progressed to partial team sessions, significantly ahead of the original timeline that had initially written him off for the remainder of the season.
However, Bremen manager Daniel Thioune recently noted that the forward still has quite a bit of catching up to do regarding his match fitness and general athletic condition.
As of today, Boniface remains unavailable for selection for Bremen's immediate fixtures, including their clash against Cologne on Sunday, April 12. While he is back on the training pitch, the coaching staff is managing his workload carefully to avoid a relapse.