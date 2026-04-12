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Super Eagles star reveals secret to heroics in shock Sevilla win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:42 - 12 April 2026
Akor Adams scores for Sevilla || imago
Akor Adams scores for Sevilla || imago - Photo: IMAGO
After leading Sevilla to a shock win over Atletico Madrid, the Nigerian forward revealed the secrets to his success
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Akor Adams has opened up on the mindset behind his match-winning performance as Sevilla FC secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

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The result not only stunned their opponents but also handed Sevilla a massive boost in their LaLiga survival battle.

Adams reveals penalty secret

The Nigerian forward set the tone early, calmly converting a penalty after a VAR review penalised a challenge on Isaac Romero.

Despite Juan Musso getting a hand to the ball, Adams kept his composure to find the net for his seventh goal of the season.

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Reflecting on the moment, he credited preparation and confidence for his execution. “Practiced it in training,” Adams revealed, adding that he stepped up with belief because of “the confidence of all my teammates.”

His early strike proved decisive, giving Sevilla the platform they needed to push on and secure a vital three points after a difficult run of results.

Team spirit and fans fuel victory

Beyond his individual contribution, Adams was quick to highlight the collective effort behind the win. He praised the unity within the squad and the impact of the supporters at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

“All the energy of the club, the fans, and the players transformed into a positive atmosphere for this match. We gave 100% and achieved our objective,” he said.

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He also singled out the fans for their role, adding: “The fans' support was incredible; it gave us a great energy. We play for them.”

Adams further acknowledged key performances across the pitch, noting: “Everyone played a good game… we all achieved our goal.”

The victory lifts Sevilla out of the relegation zone and into 15th place, offering renewed hope as they push to secure their LaLiga status.

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