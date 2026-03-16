Super Eagles star explains how playing for Nigeria boosted his confidence

Sevilla attacker Akor Adams discussed the impact of his national team participation on his club career.

Super Eagles attacker Akor Adams recently emphasised the impact of his Nigeria national team career on his club performances, explaining that donning the green and white of the three-time AFCON winner has improved his confidence levels tremendously.

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What Adams said

The 26-year-old is Los Nervionenses' top scorer this season (7); however, he has performed below par. Still, Akor is unperturbed, insisting that he is improving his game.

“Yes, I’m trying to improve every aspect of my game. In modern football, the striker is more important to the team’s build-up play than before,” he said, Estadio Deportivo. "So, I’m trying to improve. Matías and Coco (Lamela) are helping me a lot to learn some of these details. It’s going well.

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“Score more goals? I’m joking. Helping my team, taking the pressure off them, helping with the high press. These are aspects of the game I’m improving on. I think it will be good between now and the end of the season.”

Akor Adams || Imago

Speaking about his confidence, Adams insisted that he is in high spirits, despite managing only two non-penalty goals in the nine matches since the AFCON.

He has credited his participation and performance in the competition, in which he scored two goals and provided two assists in the Super Eagles' bronze finish, for contributing to his confidence.

“I think my confidence was already good, but playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria was a great privilege, something I’m very grateful for,” he continued.

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“I was able to play every match and experience the whole thing. It’s a shame we couldn’t win the tournament, but it was a very important step in my career. There’s a lot of confidence in Seville. I feel it from the club, the sporting director, and the coach. It’s very positive.