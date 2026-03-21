Super Eagles receive welcome boost as Italy snub Nigeria-eligible Premier League star

Italy Coach Gennaro Gattuso might have just done the Super Eagles a huge favour

Nigeria's Super Eagles may have been handed a major opportunity after Italy national football team overlooked rising defender Michael Kayode in their latest squad.

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The decision has sparked fresh hope that the talented full-back could yet switch allegiance to Nigeria in the future.

Italy decision opens door for Nigeria

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso made the surprising call to exclude Kayode from his squad for the World Cup playoff against Northern Ireland national football team.

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Despite impressing consistently in the Premier League with Brentford FC, the young defender was left out in favour of less experienced options.

Even more puzzling was his omission from Italy’s Under-21 squad, raising questions about his standing within the national setup.

Gattuso explained the decision as a preference for a “core of trusted and experienced players,” particularly with Italy under pressure after missing recent World Cups.

However, the move could backfire, as it keeps Kayode eligible to represent another nation at senior level.

Super Eagles monitoring situation closely

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For Nigeria, the development presents a golden opportunity. Head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation, with the Nigerian Football Federation keen to strengthen its defensive options.

Kayode, who has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, has previously expressed pride in his Nigerian heritage. His growing connection with Nigerian fans has also not gone unnoticed, further fueling speculation about a potential switch.

With Italy yet to hand him a senior cap, the door remains wide open. If the snub continues, Nigeria could move decisively to secure one of the most promising young defenders in European football.