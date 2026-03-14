Super Eagles in mourning as AFCON-winning midfielder passes on

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been thrown into mourning after the passing of a former AFCON-winning midfielder

Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Nigeria national football team midfielder Henry Nwosu at the age of 62.

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The iconic former midfielder, remembered as one of the heroes of Nigeria’s first continental triumph, passed away after several days in hospital.

Odegbami announces sad passing of ex-teammate

The death of Henry Nwosu was confirmed on Saturday morning by his former teammate and fellow Africa Cup of Nations winner Segun Odegbami through his social media platforms.

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According to Odegbami, the former midfielder had been battling for his life for several days before passing away in the early hours of the morning.

🕊️Henry Nwosu dies at 62🪦



After 5 days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday.



✍️Segun Odegbami pic.twitter.com/f4MeXLm0i6 — Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) March 14, 2026

“Henry Nwosu passes on!” Odegbami wrote while announcing the heartbreaking news. “After five days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he had been in intensive care since Wednesday.”

The emotional tribute reflected the deep bond shared between the two football legends, who together formed part of the historic Nigerian team that conquered Africa decades ago.

Hero of Nigeria’s historic AFCON triumph

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Nwosu will forever be remembered for his remarkable contribution to Nigeria’s victory at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, when the then Green Eagles secured the country’s first-ever continental title on home soil.

At just 16 years old, Nwosu was the youngest member of the squad, yet his talent and quality made him one of the most exciting prospects in Nigerian football.

Ex-Super Eagles star Henry Nwosu | Independent Newspaper Nigeria

Known for his vision, creativity and exceptional technical ability in midfield, the Imo State-born star went on to build a respected career in Nigerian domestic football before transitioning into coaching.

Even after retirement, he remained closely connected to the game, mentoring young players and contributing to the development of the sport.

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His death comes only days after the loss of another Nigerian football icon, former Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde, who guided Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea.