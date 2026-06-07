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Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:22 - 07 June 2026
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Portugal defender Nelson Semedo has stressed the importance of Wednesday's friendly against Nigeria.
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The former Barcelona defender believes the friendly with Nigeria's Super Eagles is a valuable opportunity for manager Roberto Martinez to sharpen his tactical ideas ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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Semedo played the first half of Portugal's 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday, with goals from Goncalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes securing the win.

The Europeans are using these pre-tournament friendlies to fine-tune combinations and build chemistry before facing the Democratic Republic of Congo in their World Cup opener.

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Semedo speaks on importance of Super Eagles clash

"Certainly, that is the purpose of these matches. We have a game against Nigeria now, and this presents a chance to develop new dynamics," Semedo told RTP, as reported by Record.

"We are professionals, and I am confident that we can adhere to the coach's concepts, regardless of what they entail."

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Eric Chelle's Super Eagles arrive in good form after winning the recent Unity Cup, and will present a stiff examination for Martinez's side.

For Nigeria, the fixture carries its own significance, offering an opportunity to test themselves against top-level European opposition despite missing out on this summer's tournament.

It will also provide an opportunity for the Super Eagles to exact revenge after losing 4-0 to Portugal in a World Cup warm-up game in 2022

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