Spain vs Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Cape Verde repeat on the cards?

Spain will be aiming to record their first victory of the 2026 World Cup when they continue their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon.

Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in Atlanta despite 27 shots, and a second consecutive goalless performance would leave Luis de la Fuente’s side scrambling heading into their final group match.

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Saudi Arabia earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Uruguay in Miami, but they know that facing the reigning European champions is an entirely different proposition.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia match preview

Two teams looking for their first win in the FIFA World Cup group stage will clash at Atlanta Stadium on Sunday, as Spain face Saudi Arabia.

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To suggest that Spain were underwhelming in their tournament opener against Cape Verde last time out would be an understatement.

Luis de la Fuente's side struggled to get going, and they were ultimately made to settle for a point in a goalless draw.

As a result, there is pressure on one of the pre-tournament favourites to pick up all three points on Sunday, and Spain know that taking four points from their next two matches would secure a spot in the round of 32 as group winners or runners-up.

The storyline for Spain is clear: they cannot afford another passive afternoon in front of goal.

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They took 27 shots against Cape Verde without scoring, and their last World Cup goal stretches back to Qatar 2022.

Luis de la Fuente’s possession-based system creates volume but has struggled to manufacture clinical finishing, and that tension defines everything going into this match.

For Saudi Arabia, the challenge is containment.

They defended well in spells against Uruguay, with Abdulelah Al-Amri getting on the scoresheet, and Herve Renard’s side have shown they can stay compact and threaten on the break.

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The tactical challenge of holding Spain’s midfield, anchored by Rodri and supported by the creativity of Pedri and Fabian Ruiz, will push Saudi Arabia’s defensive organization to its limit.

Whether they can frustrate Spain for 90 minutes, as Cape Verde did, or whether the dam eventually breaks, is the central question.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia head-to-head

In the previous encounter between the clubs in September 2012, it was Spain who emerged victorious 5-0.

Spain also recorded a 1-0 victory when the pair met at the 2006 World Cup, with Juanito scoring the only goal of the group-stage fixture.

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Saudi Arabia have also lost two friendlies against Spain and are looking for a first-ever win over La Roja, and they can take inspiration from Cape Verde's performance.

All four teams in Group H are therefore on one point, so a lot could happen in the final two matchdays.

A positive result for Saudi Arabia in this contest would leave them in a strong position ahead of their final game in the section against Cape Verde.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Spain to win 1.12 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 2.70 High Double chance First half – Draw or Saudi Arabia 2.70 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Spain to win

Spain will view this game as a must-win after dropping points against Cape Verde in their opening group-stage fixture.

Despite only drawing that match, the European champions created more than enough chances to secure victory, posting an xG of 2.1 and registering 27 shots.

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Only an inspired performance from Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves, prevented Spain from taking all three points.

At 40, Vozinha also added his name to the record books

With world-class talent such as Rodri, Pedri, Cucurella and Lamine Yamal available, we are backing Spain to bounce back with a win.

Under 2.5 goals

Three of the last four Spain fixtures have ended with 0-0 or 1-1 scorelines. They were also frustrated by Egypt in a goalless friendly in March.

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Those recent results suggest this team is currently operating below the level they set when they won Euro 2024.

That’s not a great surprise given that two of La Roja’s key attacking players have been dealing with fitness issues. Nico Williams and Yamal were both introduced only in the final 20 minutes against Cabo Verde.

Williams may have to settle for a place on the bench again on Matchday 2. Mikel Merino, who netted six goals in six qualifying games, also lacks match sharpness following an injury.

Saudi Arabia have scored one or fewer goals in seven of their past eight internationals, and only created 0.66 xG against Uruguay in Miami.

That suggests they will struggle to trouble the European champions, and backing under 2.5 goals appears to offer value.

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First half – Draw or Saudi Arabia

Spain’s slow opening display was reminiscent of some others at recent World Cups, and their style of play has often been slow and predictable on the global stage.

They’ve won just three of their 12 matches in the competition since lifting the trophy in 2010.

They did come up against an inspired goalkeeping display from Cabo Verde’s Vozinha on Matchday 1. However, Luis de la Fuente was likely frustrated that his side created only two big chances.

Having secured one point, Saudi Arabia are highly likely to replicate the Blue Sharks' approach. They’re also expected to drop deep and limit the space Spain have to play in.

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Saudi Arabia have only conceded one first-half goal in their past five matches and were 1-0 up at the break against Uruguay in their opening fixture.

Backing Donis’ team to be at least level at the interval again could be a smart bet.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia team news

Spain have no fresh injury problems, although Liverpool-bound Victor Munoz may again be unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue.

Lamine Yamal is expected to be introduced into the starting team on Sunday, with Spain confident that the teenager is now ready to feature from the first whistle.

The Barcelona winger played the final 19 minutes against Cape Verde, making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury while representing Barcelona at the end of April.

La Roja struggled for inspiration against Cape Verde until Yamal was introduced, and the national side will surely need their 18-year-old superstar in full flow this summer in order to stand a serious chance of winning the World Cup for just the second time.

Fellow forward Nico Williams could also be introduced into the XI following his late appearance against Cape Verde, with Ferran Torres and Gavi likely to drop to the bench.

Saudi Arabia have also not reported any injury problems ahead of the clash.

Abdulelah Al Amri was on the scoresheet last time out and will continue at the back, while there will be a spot in a wide area for the captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who has scored 27 times in 111 appearances for his national side.

Firas Al Buraikan is again in line to feature in the final third of the field, with the 26-year-old bidding to add to the 15 goals that he has registered for the Green Falcons.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia predicted lineups

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3)

Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

Saudi Arabia predicted XI (4-4-2)

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Al-Khaibari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al-Juwayr

Spain vs Saudi Arabia prediction

Saudi Arabia are capable of making this a tough match for Spain, and we are expecting a very competitive match.

Spain’s ability to recycle possession quickly through Rodri and then transition forward through Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the flanks is the most likely route to goal.

If Saudi Arabia’s double pivot can disrupt Rodri’s rhythm and force Spain wide without consequence, they stand a chance of reproducing the 0-0 Cape Verde achieved.

But if their wide defenders are pushed back and Rodri operates freely, Spain’s creative outlets will eventually find a way through.