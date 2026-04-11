Salah named a bigger Liverpool legend than Carragher according to Reds’ greatest captain

Mohamed Salah has gotten his revenge over Jamie Carragher after being named a bigger Liverpool legend than the ex-England international

Debates over Liverpool’s greatest-ever players have taken a fresh twist following comments from one of the club’s most iconic figures.

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This time, Mohamed Salah finds himself at the centre of the conversation, and surprisingly ahead of some long-standing club legends.

Gerrard backs Salah among Liverpool’s elite

Steven Gerrard made his stance clear during a light-hearted game, where he was asked to stay silent until a name bigger than Mohamed Salah was mentioned.

The former Liverpool captain remained quiet through a long list of notable names, including Jamie Carragher, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and even himself. He also passed on legendary striker Ian Rush before finally reacting when Kenny Dalglish was named.

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Where does Steven Gerrard rank Mo Salah among Liverpool legends? 👑 🔴 pic.twitter.com/f3OTVOdgZD — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) April 11, 2026

Explaining his decision, Gerrard said: “Kenny will always be the King, the main King. Salah is also known as the King, and in terms of numbers, I think he’ll be up there with Rush and Dalglish.”

The statement reinforces Salah’s growing legacy at Anfield, with his goal contributions and consistency placing him firmly among the club’s all-time greats.

Carragher’s ranking sparks fan debate

The discussion gained further traction after Carragher released his own top 10 Liverpool players list, where Salah was ranked sixth.

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The Egyptian forward was placed just ahead of Virgil van Dijk, but behind names such as Rush, John Barnes, Graeme Souness, Dalglish, and Gerrard himself.

Carragher’s list has since drawn criticism from fans, many of whom believe Salah’s achievements deserve a higher ranking. The former defender has even responded to some of the backlash, defending his choices amid growing debate.