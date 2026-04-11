Report: Super Eagles star set to cause bidding war between Premier League giants

Two Premier League giants are set to go to war for the signing of a Super Eagles star

Raphael Onyedika’s stock continues to rise in European football, and this summer could finally be the moment he makes a blockbuster move.

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With top clubs circling and his contract situation becoming a factor, a transfer battle now looks inevitable.

Premier League clubs lead race for Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika has been attracting attention from across Europe, but it is the Premier League where interest appears strongest.

Clubs like West Ham United and Aston Villa have been consistently linked with the Super Eagles midfielder, who has developed into one of the standout performers at Club Brugge.

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Since joining from FC Midtjylland in 2022, the 24-year-old has grown into a key figure, maintaining impressive consistency despite managerial changes. His performances have also drawn interest from Germany, with VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt monitoring his situation.

With multiple suitors lining up, the stage is set for a potential bidding war as clubs look to secure one of the most promising defensive midfielders in Europe.

Contract situation puts pressure on Brugge

Onyedika’s contract situation adds further intrigue to the transfer saga. With just one year remaining on his current deal, Club Brugge are eager to avoid losing him on a free and have reportedly begun discussions over a new long-term contract.

However, convincing the Nigerian to stay could prove difficult. After two years of steady growth in Belgium, Onyedika is believed to be keen on taking the next step in his career, with a move to a bigger league firmly on his radar.

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Interest has also come from Galatasaray in the past, while even Diego Simeone has publicly acknowledged his qualities, further boosting his profile.