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Sadio Mane refuses CAF's demand to return MVP award, vows to contest the decision

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:47 - 23 March 2026
Sadio Mane refuses CAF's demand to return MVP award
Senegalese captain Sadio Mane has responded to the demand from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
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It was reported that CAF asked Mane to return his MVP award and give it to Moroccan star Brahim Díaz.

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Reports indicate that CAF has also re-evaluated the individual accolades, such as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

This decision came after Senegal was stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title, which was awarded to Morocco.

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Mané and Senegal vow to fight decision

Mané, according to several media reports, has refused to return the MVP trophy, a move that has been met with immediate and strong defiance from Senegal.

The celebrated forward reportedly stated that both the individual award and the Africa Cup trophy are being held securely at a military base in Senegal, underscoring the victory's profound national significance.

The Senegalese Football Federation has also responded forcefully, announcing its intention to appeal CAF's decisions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). 

CAF instruct Senegalese captain Sadio Mané to hand over the MVP Award || imago
CAF instruct Senegalese captain Sadio Mané to hand over the MVP Award || imago
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The federation is determined to fight for the restoration of both the championship title and the individual awards originally earned on the pitch.

The escalating situation has created significant tension between the federations and ignited a broader debate about the authority and credibility of African football's governing body.

Regardless of the final legal outcome, this case has already inflicted considerable damage on the tournament's reputation. 

The involvement of two high-profile players, Sadio Mané and Brahim Díaz, has further amplified media attention on the story. 

The dispute now appears destined for the sports courts, where judges will ultimately determine whether CAF possesses the authority to rewrite the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

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