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Revealed: Why Real Madrid star BROKE UP with his model girlfriend after 17 months

David Ben
David Ben 10:32 - 19 March 2026
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Revealed: Why Real Madrid star BROKE UP with his model girlfriend after 17 months
The split marks Trent Alexander-Arnold's second break up in two years.
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Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has ended his 17-month relationship with British model and lifestyle influencer Estelle Behnke.

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The couple, who first went public in late 2024, are said to have split amicably and remain on good terms.

According to The Sun, both parties agreed the romance could not continue long-term due to their hectic schedules.

What happened?

Trent Alexander-Arnold was pictured with Estelle Behnke on a date in Manchester | Credit: BackGrid
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Pulse Sports first reported on the apparent split, after fans had noticed Estelle unfollowing Trent on Instagram and a sharp drop in their social-media interactions. Going by her social media posts, Estelle was spotted shuffling between London and Paris instead of supporting him in Madrid.

The Sun then published the full details on 18 March, quoting an anonymous source close to the couple: “The break-up was tough but both Trent and Estelle knew it was for the best.

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold | IMAGO

"They shared some special times. But they go their separate ways full of love and thanks for their experiences together. They are both busy people and came to the sad realisation that the relationship just wouldn’t last long term.”

Estelle Behnke | Instagram/Estelle Behnke
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The 27-year-old defender joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in June 2025 (after running down his contract) in a £10m move and quickly settled into life in Spain.

Estelle, 24, played a key supportive role, attending his grand welcome ceremony at the Santiago Bernabéu hosted by club president Florentino Pérez and joining him on several romantic getaways, including trips to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, a date at Cibo in Cheshire, Venice, and a winter break in Barbados.

Trent and Estelle during his Real Madrid presentation

The pair first connected while filming an advert for Guess Jeans, just a month after Trent’s previous split from Iris Law.

Estelle Behnke | Instagram
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Trent had begun liking Estelle’s jet-set Instagram posts, and the relationship blossomed quickly; though there are claims the two were involved even before his split from Iris Law.

Neither Alexander-Arnold nor Behnke has issued a public statement about the breakup. Estelle has since removed Trent-related posts and highlights from her Instagram, while the footballer has reportedly returned to the exclusive dating app Raya.

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