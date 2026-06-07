REVEALED: Top 10 Highest-Paid Footballers at the 2026 World Cup

Check out the highest-paid footballers at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the 2026 World Cup as the highest-paid player in the tournament, pulling in a record-equalling $300 million in total annual earnings.

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As the world's finest national teams settle in North America, the event is showcasing an unprecedented concentration of wealth. Driven by data from the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List and Sportico's World Cup financial tracking, the highest-earning players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup collectively amassed nearly $1 billion ($966 million) over the past 12 months alone.

Here are the ten wealthiest stars lighting up the 2026 World Cup, ranked from the outside looking in to the undisputed financial king of the game.

10. Lamine Yamal (England) – $43 Million

Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

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Lamine Yamal is the youngest player to ever break into sports' elite financial tiers. The Spain international enters the tournament as La Roja's most creative attacking weapon and one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup. The reigning European champion has zero previous tournament appearances, making his official World Cup debut in North America at just 18 years old. If Yamal performs at the level that has dazzled La Liga and the Champions League, he could become the breakout star of the entire tournament and the youngest commercial icon the sport has ever seen.

9. Jude Bellingham (England) – $44 Million

Jude Bellingham is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Jude Bellingham is the centrepiece of the Three Lions' midfield, commanding European club football before transitioning his dominance to the national team. He made 5 match appearances for England at Qatar 2022 as a teenager, starting every single game and scoring a brilliant opening goal against Iran to become England's second-youngest World Cup scorer. Now 22 and the beating heart of Real Madrid, Bellingham sits among the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup with the weight of a nation on his shoulders and the commercial portfolio to match.

9. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) - $53 Million

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Algeria's Riyad Mahrez is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

The veteran winger returns as the vital captain of the Fennecs, sealing Algeria's ticket to North America with a clinical performance in their qualification finale. Riyad Mahrez brings the experience of Brazil 2014, where he was a young breakout player in the historic Algerian squad that pushed eventual champions Germany to extra time in the round of 16. Now an elder statesman of African football with a Premier League and Champions League winners' medal in his collection, Mahrez is determined to make his second World Cup count as one of the highest-paid footballers at the tournament.

8. Sadio Mané (Senegal) – $54 Million

Senegal's talisman Sadio Mané is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

An absolute legend of African football, Sadio Mane captained Senegal to their historic first Africa Cup of Nations trophy and qualified the Lions of Teranga for consecutive World Cups. He started all three group games at Russia 2018 and scored one goal against Japan but tragically missed the 2022 edition due to a late fibula injury. That heartbreak still fuels him. Now thriving at Al-Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Mané's combined earnings reflect both his on-field brilliance and his standing as one of Africa's most marketable sporting figures. The Teranga Lions star is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

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7. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – $55 Million

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Mohamed Salah successfully steered Egypt back to the world finals after the Pharaohs topped Group A of African qualifying with an unbeaten run. The Liverpool legend previously featured for Egypt at Russia 2018 where, despite battling a severe shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final just weeks earlier, he managed 2 match appearances and scored two goals in his group stage outings. After missing out on Qatar 2022 through qualification heartbreak, Salah's return to the World Cup stage in 2026 represents a deeply personal redemption arc. Thanks to his massive paychecks and endorsements, Salah is comfortably one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

6. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) – $60 Million

Vinicius Junior is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

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Vinicius Junior enters the tournament as one of the definitive faces of the Seleção, carrying the heavy expectation of winning Brazil's elusive sixth world title. He made his tournament debut at Qatar 2022, accumulating 4 match appearances and contributing one goal alongside two assists before Brazil's quarter-final exit at the hands of Croatia. Now 25, a Champions League winner, the Real Madrid star is no longer the apprentice; he is the main event. His blistering pace and audacious skill make him the most thrilling watch in North America. As speculation continues to surround his future in Madrid, Vini remains one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup.

5. Erling Haaland (Norway) – $80 Million

Norway's Erling Haaland is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Erling Haaland has officially guided his nation back to the world stage, representing Norway's highly touted new golden generation. This tournament marks his highly anticipated World Cup debut with zero previous final appearances, an achievement earned after he fired 16 goals in eight qualifying matches to end Norway's 28-year tournament absence. The Manchester City goal-machine, who has shattered scoring records in the Premier League, Champions League, and Bundesliga, finally has the global stage his talent demands. Haaland's landmark Man City contract in 2025 has seen him become one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup. Forbes named him the world's highest-paid athlete under the age of 25 for another consecutive year.

3. Kylian Mbappé (France) – $95 Million

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Kylian Mbappe of France is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Already a tournament legend at just 27 years old, Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup as a teenager in 2018 and captured the Golden Boot in 2022 after scoring a legendary hat-trick in the final against Argentina. Across his two previous tournament appearances, the France skipper has maintained a fierce scoring record by racking up 12 goals in just 14 matches, a ratio that threatens Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals. Now the centrepiece of Real Madrid's superstar project, Mbappé is in his absolute prime entering the tournament as one of the highest-paid footballers. The 2026 edition could be the tournament where he cements himself as the greatest World Cup performer of his generation.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – $140 Million

Lionel Messi (Argentina) is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup || Imago

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner enters North America as a reigning world champion after captaining Argentina to historic glory in Qatar and earning the Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player. Lionel Messi currently holds the all-time record for the most World Cup games played in football history, with 26 appearances spanning five final tournaments. At 38 years old, this is almost certainly Messi's curtain call on the world stage. His Inter Miami contract, supercharged by revenue-sharing deals with Apple and Adidas, has kept him among the wealthiest athletes alive.

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1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – $300 Million

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO