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Real Madrid president reportedly eyeing €150m bid for Champions League winner

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:37 - 05 June 2026
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Real Madrid president reportedly eyeing Champions League winner
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, a transfer that could be central to the club's upcoming presidential election.
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The Portuguese international recently led his team to their second consecutive Champions League title following their win against Arsenal.

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He has become a cornerstone of PSG's midfield and is under contract for another three years, making any potential transfer a complex affair.

Nevertheless, speculation is mounting that Perez is determined to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as a statement of intent before the election.

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Perez lines up Vitinha as marquee election signing

As the Real Madrid presidential race nears its conclusion this Sunday, Florentino Perez is reportedly poised to announce a major signing to bolster his campaign. 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez || Image credit: Imago
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez || Image credit: Imago

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Vitinha has been identified as the top target to fulfill this promise.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is said to be instrumental in orchestrating the deal, which would see the Portuguese star join the Spanish giants.

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Such a move would demand a massive financial outlay, with reports indicating that Perez is willing to sanction a transfer fee of up to €150 million for a star player, placing Vitinha among the most expensive targets in the club's history.

Vitinha for PSG || Imago
Vitinha for PSG || Imago

In an interview on Thursday, Perez teased an imminent €150 million bid for a top player, specifically ruling out names like Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Michael Olise. 

The potential pursuit of Vitinha is reportedly linked to a broader project involving the anticipated return of Jose Mourinho as manager. 

The midfielder is seen as the ideal player to build a new-look midfield around under his fellow countryman.

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Vitinha Paris Saint Germain Real Madrid
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