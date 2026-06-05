Real Madrid president reportedly eyeing €150m bid for Champions League winner

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, a transfer that could be central to the club's upcoming presidential election.

The Portuguese international recently led his team to their second consecutive Champions League title following their win against Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has become a cornerstone of PSG's midfield and is under contract for another three years, making any potential transfer a complex affair.

Nevertheless, speculation is mounting that Perez is determined to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as a statement of intent before the election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perez lines up Vitinha as marquee election signing

As the Real Madrid presidential race nears its conclusion this Sunday, Florentino Perez is reportedly poised to announce a major signing to bolster his campaign.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez || Image credit: Imago

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Vitinha has been identified as the top target to fulfill this promise.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is said to be instrumental in orchestrating the deal, which would see the Portuguese star join the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such a move would demand a massive financial outlay, with reports indicating that Perez is willing to sanction a transfer fee of up to €150 million for a star player, placing Vitinha among the most expensive targets in the club's history.

Vitinha for PSG || Imago

In an interview on Thursday, Perez teased an imminent €150 million bid for a top player, specifically ruling out names like Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Michael Olise.

The potential pursuit of Vitinha is reportedly linked to a broader project involving the anticipated return of Jose Mourinho as manager.

The midfielder is seen as the ideal player to build a new-look midfield around under his fellow countryman.

Advertisement