Real Madrid plan to bully Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with shocking transfer move

The identity of Florentino Perez's €150 million transfer

Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez has emerged as the mystery target for whom Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez promised to launch a record-breaking financial pursuit.

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Real Madrid's planned bid

Prior to winning reelection on Sunday, securing a fresh mandate to lead the club until 2030, the 79-year-old construction magnate energised his campaign by vowing to submit a historic bid of at least €150 million for an unnammed "Galáctico" who operates outside of the English Premier League.

While media speculation initially pointed toward Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, prompting a public hands-off warning from Bayern president Herbert Hainer, a recent report from MARCA has now unmasked Álvarez as the club’s true target.

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The revelation marks a twist in the summer transfer window, especially since the 26-year-old Argentine World Cup winner is understood to be open to a move away from the Metropolitano to join a more dominant sporting project.

Tense negotiations in the offing

Real Madrid’s impending raid threatens to trigger a heightened friction among the three top clubs in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona had positioned the former Manchester City attacker as their priority to reinforce the frontline, especially following the capture of English winger Anthony Gordon for €70 million plus variables.

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Atletico Madrid have already reacted with hostility toward Barcelona’s courtship, demanding a record €150 million fee to even consider selling to a direct domestic rival.