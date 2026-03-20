RANKED! The 10 Best Adidas Away Kits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Adidas have revealed the stunning away kits for the 2026 FIFAWC, and we've ranked the best ones.

The wait is finally over. Adidas has officially revealed its away kit collection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it is a massive moment for football fashion.

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For the first time in 36 years, the legendary Trefoil logo is back on the pitch, bringing a classic, high-end feel to the United States, Mexico and Canada, later this summer.

The Sun recently gave us the first full look at these designs, showing off everything from close-up patterns to shots of the players modeling the gear. We've looked at every single one with zero mercy.

FIFA World Cup Trophy | IMAGO

To rank them, we judged them on three simple things: how good they look, how well they represent the country’s culture, and whether they are actually stylish enough to wear on the street.

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From the artistic vibes of Belgium to the colorful joy of Curaçao, here is Pulse Sports' official Top 10 ranking of the best Adidas away kits at the 2026 World Cup.

10. Spain

Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

Spain’s away shirt is designed to look like a piece of living history. La Roja has frequently worn bright white away kits throughout its history, though recent designs for 2025 and 2026 have shifted toward off-white, cream, or pyrite tones. Instead of a bright white, the recent Adidas design uses an off-white shade that looks like the parchment pages of a very old book. The fabric features swirling patterns that look like ancient handwriting, paired with elegant gold and burgundy trim. It is a classy and timeless design, even if it’s a bit more relaxed than the louder kits in the top five. This one is for the fans who appreciate the finer details.

9. Scotland

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Scotland's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

Scotland has taken a huge risk with a bright, neon salmon-pink colour, and it has paid off perfectly. The kit is a throwback to the bold styles of the 1980s but updated with a very sleek and modern silhouette. The lines are clean, and it is, quite frankly, impossible to ignore. It’s a nostalgic yet fresh look that is destined to be a fan favourite.

8. Colombia

Colombia's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

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Colombia’s jersey is a beautiful tribute to the nature that surrounds the country. It uses a mix of light and dark blue gradients to represent the two different oceans that touch their shores: the Pacific and the Caribbean. A sharp flash of bright yellow cuts through the blue, giving the kit a boost of energy. It is a fresh, thematic design that flows perfectly and feels like a summer vacation. It’s simple and very easy on the eyes.

7. Chile

Chile's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

Chile’s new away kit is a total standout because it looks like nothing else on the grid. It features a pale pinkish-white base covered in delicate purple and pink floral patterns. These flowers represent the Copihue, the national flower of Chile, mixed with sharp geometric lines that look like a map or a mountain range. It is a soft, poetic design that manages to look very modern and stylish. It’s a brave choice that celebrates the natural beauty of the country in a really cool way.

6. Italy

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Italy's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

Italy is the world capital of fashion, so it makes sense that their jersey looks like a custom-made suit. While it appears to be a simple white shirt from a distance, a closer look reveals an intricate pattern that mimics the texture that oozes expensive. It is sophisticated, clean, and very mature. It doesn’t need flashy colors to be elite; the quality of the design and the vintage feel do all the talking, making it an instant classic for the fans.

5. Japan

Japan's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

Japan’s away shirt is a clean white masterpiece with a huge hidden meaning. It features twelve thin, vertical stripes in a beautiful rainbow of colors. Why twelve? 11 stripes represent the players on the field, and the bold red stripe in the very center represents the fans. It is a tribute to the "red sun" on their national flag and a reminder that the supporters are the heart of the team. It looks like a piece of modern art. It's bright, premium, and impossible to look away from.

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4. Belgium

Belgium's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

Belgium’s kit is designed for fans who love a good story. It uses light blue and pink shapes inspired by the famous Belgian artist René Magritte and the surrealist art movement. The coolest detail is hidden on the collar, which says, "Ceci n’est pas un maillot" (meaning, 'this is not a jersey'). This is a cheeky nod to a famous painting, making the kit feel more like a collector's item than a sports top. It is a bold, intellectual look that is packed with wit and original style.

3. Curaçao

Curacao's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

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For their first-ever World Cup appearance, Curaçao decided to bring the party to the pitch. This jersey uses a soft, pastel yellow base covered in bright splashes of pink, orange, and turquoise. The design is inspired by the famous "candy-colored" buildings in their capital city and the glow of a Caribbean sunset. It is easily the happiest kit in the collection. It’s fun, it’s loud, and it proves that small nations can have the biggest personalities. It’s a total breath of fresh air.

2. South Africa

South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas

South Africa has delivered something truly unique: the only shirt in the entire Adidas lineup with a formal polo collar. This single detail makes the jersey feel expensive and high-end, moving it away from gym wear and toward street fashion. With rich green and gold stripes and shiny gold accents, the kit looks like royalty. It has a massive presence that stands out from every other standard template in the tournament. It’s the kind of shirt you can wear anywhere.

1. Argentina

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Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup away shirt | Adidas