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'Pretty babe' Michelle Alozie lights up social media in dazzling trench coat
Michelle Alozie has given her fans another tunnel-fit moment, stepping out in a head-turning ensemble that rivals the viral pre-match style seen across American elite sports.
The stylish arrival snaps, shared on X this Thursday, have already gone viral, pulling more than 1K likes and admiring comments in just 24 hours.
Alozie shows off style in new photos
The 28-year-old Chicago Stars FC defender looks radiant in the series, striding confidently in a tailored black trench coat with bold shoulders and a wide belt accented by silver grommets.
Layered over a sleek black top and mini skirt, the look is finished with sheer tights and sparkling pointed heels.
In one frame she throws her head back in laughter, braids swinging freely; in another she glides across a vivid red carpet, phone in hand and a warm smile breaking through her sunglasses.
The Super Falcons star reminded fans why she remains the most stylish Nigerian female footballer of her generation.
Internet reacts to Alozie's dashing photos
Following the post, fans flooded the comments with nothing but praise for the Nigeria international.
One user commented: "Pretty Babe"
Another wrote: "Stunning"
One other quoted the post with: "Every fit is incredible. Whew"
One othe user quoted with: "Put my babe on a runway or something."
A Yale graduate in molecular biology, Alozie currently balances her NWSL duties with work as a cancer research technician at Texas Children’s Hospital.
The Houston Dash traded her to Chicago Stars FC in December last year, where she has quickly become a fan favorite at the club’s Evanston home.
She has represented Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, 2024 Olympics, and multiple African tournaments.
Alozie is expected to play a key role when the Super Falcons defend their title at the African Women's Cup of Nations, which has been rescheduled by CAF for July 25.
The 14th edition of the tournament was due to take place in Morocco from 17 March to 3 April but has been rescheduled "in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances", stated the CAF website.